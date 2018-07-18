Hyundai’s first link in the global data centre chain

It has been three years since Hyundai ventured out on what it believes to be the road to the future of mobility. Having been granted a license to test autonomous vehicles on the public roads of Nevada, the company has partnered with many companies since to shape its business around the connected and autonomous revolutions.

Partnerships with companies such as Cisco, Volkswagen, Aurora Innovation and Baidu, combined with a multi-million-dollar Big Data Centre investment in China, have helped the company spread its bets and speed up the development of its connected and autonomous fleets. The company now has a 2020 target for partially autonomous vehicles, with the final step towards fully-autonomous transportation pencilled in for 2030. But in the short term, the focus is on bringing smart technologies to its cars, and this target has required a digital transformation within the company….