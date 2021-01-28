GNSS will provide autonomous vehicles an essential point of reference

The strategic importance of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) technology is set to grow within the automotive industry. Satellite systems include Europe’s Galileo, GPS in the US, Russia’s GLONASS and China’s BeiDou. These already move the world: beyond basic navigation for drivers and truckers, they can perform ultra-precise navigation in the defence and sea freight industries and provide ultra-accurate timestamps for the telecoms and financial sectors. However, the accelerated rollout of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and eventually full autonomy, means that GNSS will become just as relevant to everyday driving as it is to the world’s largest container ships….