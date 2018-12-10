Electric HD trucks – when will hype become a reality?

What difference will electrification make to the shape of the global truck industry, asks Kristine Kubacki, Senior Analyst, Industrials at Mizuho USA

   December 10, 2018

Disruption has certainly come to the global trucking industry, but the hype in many ways has run ahead of reality at this point. Yet, we think the wide spread adoption of disruptive technologies like autonomous and electric vehicles (EVs) is not decades away but really only years away….

Close
Close