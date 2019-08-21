Collective effort required to push connected truck tech

As connectivity begins to influence more factors in the commercial vehicle space, making the most of its potential will require an ecosystem approach. By Jack Hunsley

   August 21, 2019

Connectivity is beginning to seep into almost every facet of commercial vehicle operation. Huge advancements in cellular connectivity, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) combined with ever-increasing consumer expectations are forcing the industry to maximise its efficiency potential. For an industry which as little as a decade ago was largely a complete novice in terms of IT competency, designing, developing and deploying today’s connected platforms requires new ways of thinking….

