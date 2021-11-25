Cockpit integration a key focus for connected vehicle navigation

Of all the features found in modern passenger cars, navigation software is arguably one of the most important. At a time when the in-car experience is defined by an increasing array of complex features, navigation is crucial for the ultimate purpose of a car: transporting drivers to where they need to go. That is not to say that modern navigation is rudimentary—quite the opposite. But at its core, navigation provides a simple yet vitally important function. For that reason, mapping and navigation occupies the centre of connected vehicle ecosystems, intersecting with multiple vehicle domains—from infotainment to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).