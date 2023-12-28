Can V2X help the EU hit road death reduction target?

Five years ago, the EU set itself the ambitious goal of halving road deaths by 2030 and eliminating all deaths by 2050. Unfortunately, the statistics have been moving in the wrong direction recently—the figures rose 4% in 2022.

The bloc now averages 42 road deaths per million. This is much higher than comparable non-EU countries, such as the UK (23) and Norway (17). To tackle this problem, the EU has been introducing initiatives, such as digital driver licenses. This aims to ban dangerous drivers from using vehicles across all the member states.

However, there is only so much impact these types of incremental measures can have. If the EU really wants to achieve its target, it may need to be more ambitious and look at how technology can help it achieve its goal. And there are few more ambitious automotive technology projects than V2X.