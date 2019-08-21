Can technology advances clean up diesel’s dirty image?

Diesel was once the poster child for clean, advanced power. For years it dominated the European passenger car scene, where governments supported its use through lower tax rates and consumers favoured it for superior fuel economy. Then Dieselgate hit, uncovering vast discrepancies between stated and real world emissions. In a matter of months, diesel became a dirty word. Major urban centres were declaring plans to ban it in the future and automakers were scaling back investments or cutting them altogether. Last spring, Volvo announced that it would no longer be developing any new generation of diesel engines….