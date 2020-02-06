Brexit headwinds catalyse future mobility investment

Positioning the UK as a leader in future mobility provides optimism during its transition period, writes Megan Lampinen

   February 6, 2020

Despite the trade uncertainties in the wake of Brexit, or perhaps because of them, the UK is pushing harder than ever to position itself as a future mobility hub. While the years since the referendum have seen a continuous contraction in vehicle sales, there has been a simultaneous push towards connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) development. From an economic perspective, the need to present the region as a worldwide centre for automotive excellence has never been more pressing….

