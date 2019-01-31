AV testing thrives in Singapore – but only on the city-state’s terms

In the Queenstown area of Singapore is one-north, a subzone where, in July 2015, public-road testing of autonomous vehicles (AVs) began in Singapore. The original 6km (3.7 mile) test-bed was expanded to 12km in September 2016, and once again to 67km in June 2017, reaching outside of one-north and covering industrial zones, business parks, the National University of Singapore and residential estates such as Dover and Buona Vista. It is no wonder that Singapore has the highest level of public acceptance for AVs in the world, according to KPMG, with test vehicles already woven in to the fabric of everyday life in the area….