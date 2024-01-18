Automotive is at the forefront of 2024’s leading tech trends

Will Girling explores how Capgemini’s top five technology trends for 2024 could relate to the automotive industry

From four-dimensional cabin designs to virtual production environments and flying taxi services, the automotive industry is permeated by technology that’s turning science fiction into science fact. But what could the future hold?

On 5 December 2023, global IT and engineering services consultancy Capgemini gave a media briefing on what it considers the top five technology trends to watch in 2024. These were generative AI, quantum tech, semiconductors, batteries, and space tech. Specifically, it projects that these will all reach an “inflection point” in the next 12 months.

Although the event was not focused strictly on the automotive industry, commentators from the company explained to Automotive World why each trend has either direct or implicit relevance to the sector.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here