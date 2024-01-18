Automotive is at the forefront of 2024’s leading tech trends

From four-dimensional cabin designs to virtual production environments and flying taxi services, the automotive industry is permeated by technology that’s turning science fiction into science fact. But what could the future hold?

On 5 December 2023, global IT and engineering services consultancy Capgemini gave a media briefing on what it considers the top five technology trends to watch in 2024. These were generative AI, quantum tech, semiconductors, batteries, and space tech. Specifically, it projects that these will all reach an “inflection point” in the next 12 months.

Although the event was not focused strictly on the automotive industry, commentators from the company explained to Automotive World why each trend has either direct or implicit relevance to the sector.