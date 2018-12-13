A clear vision is allowing Denver to build for an autonomous future

For autonomous vehicles (AVs), conquering city streets represents one of the greatest challenges. Any commuter that is used to driving in and out of a city centre will be well aware of the number of unique incidents that regularly occur on a day-to-day basis. For the AV, it is these difficult edge-case scenarios that have limited autonomous transport to small-scale trials and prototypes for the time being. But it can be reasonably assumed that at some point the AV will roam city streets alongside human drivers with relative ease. How the industry can get to this point is the key question.

…