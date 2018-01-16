Luxury SUV market to flood with new models in 2018

New entrants to the luxury SUV segment are on the horizon, several of which have been unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show. Michael Nash investigates

Despite all the hype surrounding electrification and autonomous driving in the industry, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) continues to be a place for raw power. New pick-ups from the likes of Ford, Chevrolet and Ram took centre stage, while announcements in the electric vehicle (EV) segment were few and far between.

The opportunity provided by the booming SUV market was also emphasised, with several OEMs showing new models. BMW was one of them….