Daimler gets smart at Brazil truck factory

Daimler has opened one of its most sophisticated truck manufacturing lines to date in Brazil, featuring advanced AGVs and smart tools. Xavier Boucherat talks to Carlos Santiago, Chief Operating Officer at Mercedes-Benz do Brasil

Daimler subsidiary Mercedes-Benz do Brasil recently inaugurated a new assembly line at its plant in Sao Bernardo do Campo, where it builds a complete range of trucks from light to heavy duty. The €125m (US$154m) investment has created what the world’s largest truck manufacturer calls a hyper-connected line, along which workers can access all the production data they could need. Other features include a fleet of around 60 automatically guided vehicles (AGVs) performing multiple tasks, smart screwdrivers, forklifts fitted with light-sensor technology to speed up logistics, and 3D printers for agile production of new parts….