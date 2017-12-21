2018 to feature fruition of Level 3 autonomous driving designs

OEMs and car-sharing companies could take one step closer to the deployment of semi-autonomous vehicles in 2018. Michael Nash reports

The trickle of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) entering the new vehicle market has turned into a stream over the past few years, with features such as lane departure warning (LDW), rear cross traffic alert (RCTA) and advanced cruise control (ACC) now offered on many different models. More of these are set to be introduced in 2018, and at the same time, some OEMs are finishing the designs for their Level 3 autonomous driving systems….