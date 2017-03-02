US EPA to deliver keynote address at Fuel Economy Detroit

Fuel Economy Detroit takes place in Dearborn, MI on 16 March 2017

United States EPA to deliver keynote address

Hyundai, Toyota, BorgWarner, Honeywell and Valeo to discuss the future of powertrain technology

New for 2017: second high-level panel discussion featuring Ford, General Motors, Novelis and ArcelorMittal

20 speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders

Fuel Economy Detroit returns to Michigan in March 2017, with the Automotive Megatrends event once again focusing on the developments in fuel efficiency and lightweighting essential for the cars of the future.

Featuring 200+ delegates and 20 high level speakers, Fuel Economy Detroit is the perfect opportunity to network with industry peers, hear presentations from leading industry stakeholders and join the debate shaping the cars and car industry of tomorrow.

Bill Charmley of the US Environmental Protection Agency will open Fuel Economy Detroit with the morning keynote address. As Director, Assessment and Standards Division in the EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality, Bill will provide fascinating insight into the regulatory environment facing vehicle manufacturers, suppliers and other industry stakeholders.

The morning panel discussion takes a look into the future of engines, propulsion and emissions, with OEMs and suppliers sharing the stage to debate ‘Powertrain technology – the next ten years’. The panel will feature:

Geoff Duff , Director Applications Engineering – North America, Honeywell

, Director Applications Engineering – North America, John Juriga , Director Powertrain, Hyundai – Kia Technical Center

, Director Powertrain, Hyundai – Paul Nahra , Director of Advance Engine Group, BorgWarner

, Director of Advance Engine Group, Ben Schlimme , Executive Project Manager of Advanced Planning & Research – Powertrain (APR), Toyota Technical Center

, Executive Project Manager of Advanced Planning & Research – Powertrain (APR), Matti Vint, Engineering R&D Director, Powertrain Systems, Valeo North America

For 2017, we’ve added a second panel discussion. This year’s topic, ‘Improving fuel economy through lightweighting’, will be debated by:

Duane Bendzinski , Global Director of Technology, Automotive, Novelis

, Global Director of Technology, Automotive, George Luckey , Technical Expert and Group Leader, Stamping and Aluminum Technology, Ford Motor Company

, Technical Expert and Group Leader, Stamping and Aluminum Technology, Sandra Walker , Engineering Group Manager – Global Vehicle Mass Integration & Strategy and Global CO2 Strategy/Energy/Mass/Aero, General Motors

, Engineering Group Manager – Global Vehicle Mass Integration & Strategy and Global CO2 Strategy/Energy/Mass/Aero, Blake Zuidema, Director Automotive Product Application, ArcelorMittal

The one-day event will also include presentations from:

Rod Beazley , Senior Technical Director Engine Engineering, Westport Fuel Systems

, Senior Technical Director Engine Engineering, Paul Eichenberg , Managing Director, Paul Eichenberg Strategic Consulting

, Managing Director, Mike Lynskey , Technology Director, BP

, Technology Director, David McShane , Vice President Business Development, Ricardo

, Vice President Business Development, Alexander Nase , Managing Director, FEV Consulting

, Managing Director, Doug Patton , Senior Vice President, Engineering Division, Denso

, Senior Vice President, Engineering Division, Paul Whitaker , Powertrain and Technical Director, AVL

, Powertrain and Technical Director, Steven Sherman , Fuel Economy Development Engineer, Hyundai Kia Technical Center

, Fuel Economy Development Engineer, Gert-Jan Vogelaar, Strategic Marketing Director, Punch Powertrain

