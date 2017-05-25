Ford announces global leadership team appointments

Ford Motor Company today announced senior leadership appointments around the world, completing the newly reorganized team led by President and CEO Jim Hackett.

“The leadership changes we are announcing today across our global business are important as we foster even greater teamwork, accountability and nimble decision-making,” Hackett said. “I am excited to work together with Bill Ford and such a talented and diverse group of leaders to create a more vibrant Ford that delivers value for all of our stakeholders.”

Hackett was announced as president and CEO on Monday by Executive Chairman Bill Ford. The two leaders emphasized three priorities:

Sharpening operational execution across the global business while decisively addressing underperforming parts of the business

Modernizing Ford’s business, using new tools and techniques to unleash innovation, speed decision making, improve efficiency and more

Transforming to meet future challenges, ensuring the company has the right culture, talent, strategic processes and nimbleness to succeed as society’s needs and consumer behavior changes over time

At the same time, Ford named three new leaders reporting to Hackett – Global Markets, Global Operations and Mobility. Consistent with this shift, new leadership appointments are being announced within each of the three new functions:

Global Markets: Reporting to Jim Farley, executive vice president and president, Global Markets, new appointments and changes include:

Raj Nair is named executive vice president and president, North America, succeeding Joe Hinrichs. Nair, 52, previously served as executive vice president, Product Development, and chief technical officer, leading the company’s global Product Development operations and playing a key role in the company’s mobility efforts. His new appointment is effective June 1.

As part of previously planned organizational change, Dave Schoch, group vice president and president Asia Pacific, has announced his intention to retire, after 40 years with Ford. Schoch, 66, has led the company’s Asia Pacific operations for the past five years during the biggest and most aggressive expansion within the region in Ford history. He has served in a variety of positions around the world, including controller, The Americas; executive director, Ford Canada, Mexico and South America; chief financial officer and vice president of Strategic Planning for Ford of Europe, and chief financial officer of Ford Asia-Pacific Operations. His retirement is effective Aug. 1.

“Dave has been a fantastic leader and a role model for many at Ford during his four decades in the company,” Hackett said. “Over the past five years, Dave has been a key architect of our tremendous growth in China, and overall success in Asia Pacific.”

Peter Fleet is named group vice president and president, Asia Pacific, succeeding Dave Schoch. Fleet, 50, will lead all Ford’s operations and partnerships in Asia Pacific. As chairman and CEO of Ford China, he also will lead Ford’s operations in China – including Lincoln, the Ford China import business as well as Ford’s passenger car joint venture, Changan Ford, and investment with Jiangling Motors Corporation. His appointment is effective July 1. Fleet previously served as vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Asia Pacific.

Mark Ovenden is named vice president, Marketing, Sales and Service, Asia Pacific. Ovenden, 53, will lead the Marketing, Sales and Service functions across the Asia Pacific region, reporting to Fleet. Mark also is elected a company officer. His appointment is effective July 1. Ovenden previously served as president and CEO, Ford Sollers, where he led the transformation of Ford’s operations in Russia for the past two years.

Steven Armstrong is appointed group vice president and president, Europe, Middle East & Africa, succeeding Jim Farley. In this role, Armstrong, 52, will have overall responsibility for Ford of Europe and Ford Middle East and Africa. His appointment is effective June 1. Armstrong previously served as vice president and chief operating officer, Ford of Europe.

Sherif Marakby is appointed to a newly created position of vice president, Autonomous Vehicles and Electrification, effective June 12. He is elected a corporate officer. Marakby, 51, previously worked at Ford for more than 25 years, serving in a variety of leadership positions in Product Development in North America and Europe. He has extensive background in electrification, having led the team to deliver a battery electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid vehicles, and hybrid electric vehicles.

Global Operations: New appointments reporting to Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president, Global Operations include:

Hau Thai-Tang is appointed executive vice president, Product Development and Purchasing. Following more than 25 years in global Product Development, Thai-Tang, 50, has advanced Ford’s global Purchasing operations with numerous supplier-partner led innovations and delivered significant material cost savings. In this expanded role, effective June 1, both organizations now report to Thai-Tang.

Mobility: New appointments reporting to Marcy Klevorn, executive vice president and president, Mobility include:

Neil Schloss is appointed vice president and chief financial officer, Mobility, effective Aug. 1. Schloss, 58, previously served as vice president and treasurer for Ford, and chief financial officer of Ford Smart Mobility LLC, a subsidiary formed to design, build, grow and invest in emerging mobility services.

Jeff Lemmer is appointed vice president and chief operating officer, Information Technology, effective June 1. In this role, Lemmer, 51, is responsible for automotive-related application development and running the day-to-day operations, including networks, data centers and employee collaboration tools. He also is elected a corporate officer. Lemmer previously was Director, IT Operations.

The appointment of a chief information officer will be the subject of a future announcement.

Also today, the following leadership changes are being announced:

Bradley Gayton is appointed group vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel, effective June 1. He will continue to report to Jim Hackett. Gayton leads the company’s litigation, tax, corporate and intellectual property efforts, including the General Auditor’s Office. In this expanded role, he is responsible for Ford Land and Corporate Services, which includes the company’s security, and global travel and events operations. He previously served as group vice president and general counsel.

Ken Washington is appointed vice president, Research and Advanced Engineering, and chief technology officer, effective June 1, reporting to Jim Hackett. Washington, 56, previously served as vice president of Research and Advanced Engineering, leading Ford’s worldwide research organizations, and overseeing the development and implementation of the company’s technology strategy. He will add chief technical officer responsibilities in this expanded role.

Kenneth R. Kent is appointed vice president and treasurer, succeeding Neil Schloss. With his new appointment, effective Aug. 1, he also is elected a corporate officer. Responsible for the company’s overall treasury operations, Kent, 54, reports to Bob Shanks, executive vice president and chief financial officer. He previously served as controller, The Americas.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.