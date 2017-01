Under a draft agreement with US authorities, VW will pay US$4.3bn in settlement costs and plead guilty to criminal misconduct. That's the good news, writes Megan Lampinen

When is a US$4.3bn settlement and a guilty plea good news? When you’re Volkswagen AG and battling to put the defeat device debacle behind you. Volkswagen’s kicked off the New Year with a mixed bag of developments, but at least one of them could turn into a positive….