Mapping data to transform traffic management in bustling cities

Michael Nash looks at how data from map providers can help improve traffic flow in busy cities across the world

In the not so distant future, mobility in cities could look very different to what it does today – multi-modal, electric and highly autonomous. OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers are busy designing new models and technologies that specifically target the growing population of urban residents across the world.

In a recent Automotive World special report titled ‘Smart cities and the auto industry’, several experts listed their ideas and expectations for enhancing urban mobility. One of the reoccurring themes was the use of mapping data to make transport more efficient, easier to use and safer….