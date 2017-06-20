Brexit outlook grows cloudier, not clearer

It has been one year since the UK voted to withdraw from the European Union (EU), creating an atmosphere of considerable uncertainty for businesses across all sectors. The automotive industry has been closely monitoring developments in the 12 months since the vote, but time has done little, or nothing, to alleviate concerns. In fact, the recent results of the UK general election have only clouded matters….
This content is available only to members of Automotive World with a valid subscription.
Next steps:
- Log in to your account
- Contact us for membership pricing