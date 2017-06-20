Brexit outlook grows cloudier, not clearer

EU-UK Brexit talks may have officially kicked off, but the outlook is no more certain than it was 12 months ago, writes Megan Lampinen

It has been one year since the UK voted to withdraw from the European Union (EU), creating an atmosphere of considerable uncertainty for businesses across all sectors. The automotive industry has been closely monitoring developments in the 12 months since the vote, but time has done little, or nothing, to alleviate concerns. In fact, the recent results of the UK general election have only clouded matters….