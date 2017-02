Ford gets its hands on the talent behind Google's and Uber's self-driving projects with a US$1bn investment in Argo AI. By Megan Lampinen

With Ford’s 2021 self-driving deadline nearing, the company has added another arrow to its quiver in the form of Argo AI. The Pittsburgh-based robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) specialist was founded last year and is headed by former leaders on the autonomous car teams at Google and Uber….