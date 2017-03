Artificial intelligence will revolutionise the way humans interact with – and chat to – their cars, believes Nuance’s Nils Lenke. By Freddie Holmes

Artificial intelligence (AI) will not only help the car of the future drive itself, but also allow it to converse with its passengers and predict the driver’s needs.

Voice recognition technology has come a long way since it was first launched in vehicles a decade ago. Today, drivers can access apps, services and other …