Take the next step in automated driving with a comprehensive development tool

July 16, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

Software for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and automated driving represents a strong driver of innovation within the automotive industry. At the same time, this progress has been accompanied by growing complexity, as well as shorter development cycles. It has resulted in the need for holistic tools to efficiently develop and test such functions and systems.

With EB Assist ADTF 3, Elektrobit continuously enhances a proven and reliable tool environment to efficiently develop, test, and validate ADAS and automated driving functions. As the leading ADTF (Automotive Data and Time-Triggered Framework) expert with a decade of experience in development, maintenance, expert training, customer and project support worldwide, EB provides the latest technology to tackle projects for automated driving in series production.

In this 60-minute webinar, EB’s Product Managers Simon Tiedemann and Torsten Weißert will share in-depth insight into the present and future requirements of a sophisticated development environment for automated driving. In addition, they discuss how this ties in with topics such as Hardware-in-the-Loop simulation and cloud-based validation.