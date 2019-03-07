Premium connected car services must be secured

March 7, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

Connectivity will enable cars to become service hubs, providing the apps and services consumers are familiar with from their smartphones. However, turning the car into an open environment risks making it vulnerable to security threats. Additionally, more sophisticated in-vehicle infotainment systems, often connected to a passenger’s mobile phone, could open a gateway to other connected components, rendering the vehicle’s control systems open to attack.

In this 60-minute webinar, Robert Guest, Vice President, Product Management at ACCESS Europe, and Dan Murdock, Principal Architect at Irdeto, discuss how to build secure environments for in-car platforms and entertainment services that minimise the chances of consumers falling foul to security threats, whilst still enabling the consumption of high value content, services and applications.

Other topics of discussion include: