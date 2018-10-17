Optimising battery development for electric vehicles and stationary applications

October 17, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

The same batteries used to power electric vehicles (EVs) can also be repurposed for other applications, but they must be optimised for the use-case in question. In this 60-minute webinar, Marco Moscariello, Head of Product Development, and Jürgen Kölch, Research Battery Technician at EVA Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH, will provide an insight into the development of battery energy storage systems for EVs and various stationary applications.

This discussion will highlight the different aspects – design, hardware, functional development, and servicing – associated with battery system development. Additionally, the expert panel will investigate the use of ’second life’ EV batteries in stationary applications. Other topics will include the process of powering DC quick charge stations for EVs, and in the Megawatt level to stabilize power grids with the use of wind energy and Smart Grids.