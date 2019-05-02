Keep tabs on the future mobility market through patent analysis

May 2, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

The future mobility market has been disrupted like nothing else and whereas the established players would have traditionally owned the space they were in, a growing number of players are now entering from all different areas. The industry has been transformed in a very short period of time, and it will continue to change over the next five to ten years as these technologies all come together.

So how do you forecast where to allocate your resources, and how can you identify where to focus your R&D spend? For London-headquartered intellectual property (IP) specialist PatSnap, keeping abreast with news feeds and market analysis is not enough. In order to get a true handle on where things are going, it believes the answers lie within the archives of IP data.

In this 60-minute webinar, Laurence Painell, Head of Product at PatSnap, focuses on how IP data can help stakeholders to make better, more informed strategic decisions and identify what’s happening in the highly dynamic and dramatically changing markets around them.