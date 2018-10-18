How co-simulation enables efficient automotive product development

October 18, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 7:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

In this 60-minute webinar, Hassen Hadj Amor, Product Manager at FEV, will provide an insight into xMOD, FEV’s co-simulation platform.

The discussion will include how xMOD extends simulation to real-time applications with less effort, and how its high speed and memory combine to handle complex applications, including hybrid-electric powertrains. This application fits the heterogeneous models for any simulation mode, allowing both system and control engineers to start verification and validation phases early in the design cycle.

Participants will also receive a demonstration of how xMOD can co-simulate with different tools, such as GT-Suite, AMESim and Simulink.