Fuel-cell powertrains for trucks & buses – the perfect solution for emission-free transportation?

November 8, 2018 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

The commercial vehicle sector is one of the most diverse automotive applications, but despite the diversity of mobility patterns, fleet managers have one common denominator: the total cost of ownership (TCO).

Current predictions for hydrogen fuel-cell trucks show the potential for a lower TCO compared to conventional and battery-electric powertrains in the mid-term. In addition, upcoming pollutant and CO2 emissions regulations will further drive demand for this technology in order to achieve sustainable and low-emissions transportation. As such, OEMs and suppliers are currently preparing production-ready fuel-cell solutions for this industry.

In this 60-minute webinar, AVL’s Falko Berg and Gernot Hacker present the key challenges and solutions in developing fuel-cell electric powertrains, and in particular, those that meet truck-specific requirements such as performance, efficiency, durability and product cost.