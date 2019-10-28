FEV presents a deep dive into turnkey vehicle development

October 28, 2019 – 11am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

If you can’t attend the session live please register anyway and we’ll send you a link to the slides and a video of the session when it’s finished.

The rapidly changing global automotive market has created considerable demand for single source suppliers, and FEV has completed its transformation from an engineering service company focused on powertrain development into a complete turnkey vehicle development service provider.

The case study presented in this webinar outlines FEV’s capabilities, and focuses on a platform strategy-based blank sheet vehicle development.

Dr. Christian Sahr, Director Business Unit Vehicle at FEV Europe details the set-up of such a project, including program management, product development, required documents such as organisation charts, RASIC, COP list, technical appendix, vehicle technical specifications (VTS), prototyping and testing plan; the necessary tools are also discussed, and the case study rounds off with a review of the validation and homologation tasks required for start of production (SOP).