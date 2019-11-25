Connected data logging in autonomous cars and analytics for the automotive industry

November 25, 2019 – 10am (Detroit) | 4pm (Stuttgart) | 8:30pm (New Delhi)

Highly and fully automated driver assistance systems place new demands on test and validation solutions, with the huge amount of data to be collected and analysed constantly increasing demands not only on the data loggers themselves but also on the data analytics framework. The European Union-funded L3Pilot-Project, in which FEV Europe GmbH is involved, focuses on data collection, storage and the processing framework.

In this free 60-minute webinar, Markus Kremer, Project Manager Connectivity Solutions and Functions at FEV describes the selection criteria of a data logger solution for the acquisition and processing of vehicle and sensor data using the example of a typical data logger evaluation. Emphasis is placed on the importance of acquiring time-synchronous and highly precise log data from different types of vehicle sensors such as ultrasound, radar, LiDAR, video and vehicle bus communications like CAN(-FD), Flexray or Ethernet in real driving situations.

The second part of the presentation introduces an efficient way to transmit and handle this data in order to optimise the data transmission as well as the storage and analysis. Practical examples from real world testing are used to address key elements of the framework, such as data generation, private or open cloud backend, data format conversion and in-depth analysis.