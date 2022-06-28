Automotive sensing and monitoring systems are helping to keep vehicle occupants safe in many different ways. Some are focussed on detecting potential hazards on the roadways. Others address the health and comfort of everyone inside the vehicle. These capabilities will become increasingly important as the industry moves towards a driverless future. Most technology on the market and under development relies heavily on cameras, radar and LiDAR, but are these enough to ensure safety and reliability when there’s no human at the wheel?
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- AV sensor fusion must perceive beyond what’s visible for next-gen performance
- Autonomous bus trial: who’s at the wheel?
- In-cabin monitoring to set a new safety bar
- Image sensor advances accelerate monitoring capabilities
- From cars to traffic lights: sensor and monitoring systems are set to improve safety
- More sophisticated sensor cleaning systems will be essential for the future of AVs
- Volvo Cars moves one step closer to autonomous driving
‘Special report: Vehicle sensing and monitoring systems’ presents insight from:
- Asahi Kasei
- Continental
- Fusion Processing
- GPR
- Kautex Textron
- OmniVision
- Volvo Cars
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£1,950
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us