From cars to traffic lights: sensor and monitoring systems are set to improve safety

Elle Farrell-Kingsley explores how the supplier giant Continental plans to improve road safety

Vehicle to Everything (V2X) is a vehicular communication system that supports transferring information from a vehicle to moving parts of the traffic system that may affect the vehicle. The principal purpose of V2X technology is to improve road safety, save energy, and improve traffic efficiency on the roads.

That’s why supplier giant Continental wants to extend its expertise in developing car sensors to infrastructure. Data collected by Continental demonstrated that more than 50% of total injury incidents happen at, or close to, intersections. Despite years of best efforts to implement safer traffic practices, vehicle fatalities in the US have increased rather than decreased.

Ulrich Staehlin, Head of Smart Intersections at Continental, emphasises that Continental is looking to reduce fatalities, crashes, and injurieshoping to achieve Vision Zero. “Now we have this goal of Vision Zero, and we know how it works on the car side; so, let’s work on the infrastructure side,” he tells Automotive World.

With the boundaries between traffic infrastructure and automotive development becoming blurry, Continental’s Safe Infrastructure Solutions (SIS) strategy combines a focus on Intelligent Traffic Management (ITMS) and Intelligent Vehicle Manoeuvring (IVS) with a strong emphasis on safety and Vision Zero.

Intersections

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here