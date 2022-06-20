From cars to traffic lights: sensor and monitoring systems are set to improve safety

Vehicle to Everything (V2X) is a vehicular communication system that supports transferring information from a vehicle to moving parts of the traffic system that may affect the vehicle. The principal purpose of V2X technology is to improve road safety, save energy, and improve traffic efficiency on the roads.

That’s why supplier giant Continental wants to extend its expertise in developing car sensors to infrastructure. Data collected by Continental demonstrated that more than 50% of total injury incidents happen at, or close to, intersections. Despite years of best efforts to implement safer traffic practices, vehicle fatalities in the US have increased rather than decreased.

Ulrich Staehlin, Head of Smart Intersections at Continental, emphasises that Continental is looking to reduce fatalities, crashes, and injuries—hoping to achieve Vision Zero. “Now we have this goal of Vision Zero, and we know how it works on the car side; so, let’s work on the infrastructure side,” he tells Automotive World.

With the boundaries between traffic infrastructure and automotive development becoming blurry, Continental’s Safe Infrastructure Solutions (SIS) strategy combines a focus on Intelligent Traffic Management (ITMS) and Intelligent Vehicle Manoeuvring (IVS) with a strong emphasis on safety and Vision Zero.

Intersections