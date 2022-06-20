Image sensor advances accelerate monitoring capabilities

OmniVision's cutting-edge pixel technology and sensors are enabling better automotive sensing and viewing solutions. Megan Lampinen hears more

The market for automotive image sensors is booming as vehicles incorporate new advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), driver and occupant monitoring and smart safety features. Not only are customers increasingly asking for these but in many cases governments are starting to mandate them. That means increased demand for the sensing and viewing applications of traditional rear-view cameras as well as all-around interior and exterior monitoring and viewing capabilities.

OmniVision specialises in automotive digital imaging. Its image sensors are helping improve all sorts of vehicle imaging applications, enhancing capabilities while offering smaller form factors and easier installation. Such advances could give automakers and Tier 1s an edge in an increasingly competitive marketplace. “We aim to make the OEMs’ lives easier and solve the problems that they have,” says OmniVision’s Andy Hanvey, Director of Automotive Marketing.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here