Image sensor advances accelerate monitoring capabilities

The market for automotive image sensors is booming as vehicles incorporate new advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), driver and occupant monitoring and smart safety features. Not only are customers increasingly asking for these but in many cases governments are starting to mandate them. That means increased demand for the sensing and viewing applications of traditional rear-view cameras as well as all-around interior and exterior monitoring and viewing capabilities.

OmniVision specialises in automotive digital imaging. Its image sensors are helping improve all sorts of vehicle imaging applications, enhancing capabilities while offering smaller form factors and easier installation. Such advances could give automakers and Tier 1s an edge in an increasingly competitive marketplace. “We aim to make the OEMs’ lives easier and solve the problems that they have,” says OmniVision’s Andy Hanvey, Director of Automotive Marketing.