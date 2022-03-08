With the entire automotive industry undergoing a significant cultural and technological shift, those in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment are braced for change. However, given these stakeholders need to balance productivity with cost-efficiency, it is vital they have a clear understanding of all current development trends.
Powertrain-wise, though diesel will remain for some time yet, a move to some form of electrification appears inevitable. This move is already encouraging designers to think carefully about aerodynamic design while the removal of the combustion engine also opens new efficiency and ergonomic design potential.
Connectivity is also playing an increasingly important role in the form of in-vehicle telematics and fleet management. Paired with assisted and autonomous driving, it could prove quite the productivity generator.
All in all, there is plenty for CV stakeholders to monitor in this space, and there are no guarantees that today’s leading incumbents will remain on top of the hierarchy.
In this report:
- Executive summary
- Managing volatility: the race to conquer an uncertain future in the CV industry
- Diesel’s future in the freight industry remains in the balance
- Service networks will determine who wins with electric trucks
- Smart freight management becomes the new standard
- Does the Supertruck II present a viable future for the freight industry?
- Sleeker designs can create more efficient and comfortable trucks
- Truck interiors will prioritise function over form
'Special report: Truck of the future' presents insight from:
- Accenture
- Center for Automotive Research
- Continental
- Daimler Trucks North America
- DeepWay
- Einride
- Epic Games
- McKinsey & Company
- Neste
- Qt Company
- Roland Berger
- Volta Trucks
