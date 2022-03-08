Truck of the future

This Automotive World report considers the trends shaping the truck of the future

Special report: Truck of the future

With the entire automotive industry undergoing a significant cultural and technological shift, those in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment are braced for change. However, given these stakeholders need to balance productivity with cost-efficiency, it is vital they have a clear understanding of all current development trends.

Powertrain-wise, though diesel will remain for some time yet, a move to some form of electrification appears inevitable. This move is already encouraging designers to think carefully about aerodynamic design while the removal of the combustion engine also opens new efficiency and ergonomic design potential.

Connectivity is also playing an increasingly important role in the form of in-vehicle telematics and fleet management. Paired with assisted and autonomous driving, it could prove quite the productivity generator.

All in all, there is plenty for CV stakeholders to monitor in this space, and there are no guarantees that today’s leading incumbents will remain on top of the hierarchy.

In this report:

'Special report: Truck of the future' presents insight from:

  • Accenture
  • Center for Automotive Research
  • Continental
  • Daimler Trucks North America
  • DeepWay
  • Einride
  • Epic Games
  • McKinsey & Company
  • Neste
  • Qt Company
  • Roland Berger
  • Volta Trucks

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here