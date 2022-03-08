Truck of the future

With the entire automotive industry undergoing a significant cultural and technological shift, those in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment are braced for change. However, given these stakeholders need to balance productivity with cost-efficiency, it is vital they have a clear understanding of all current development trends.

Powertrain-wise, though diesel will remain for some time yet, a move to some form of electrification appears inevitable. This move is already encouraging designers to think carefully about aerodynamic design while the removal of the combustion engine also opens new efficiency and ergonomic design potential.

Connectivity is also playing an increasingly important role in the form of in-vehicle telematics and fleet management. Paired with assisted and autonomous driving, it could prove quite the productivity generator.

All in all, there is plenty for CV stakeholders to monitor in this space, and there are no guarantees that today’s leading incumbents will remain on top of the hierarchy.

