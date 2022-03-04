Truck interiors will prioritise function over form

A new breed of smart, autonomous and electric trucks is coming. The cockpit will naturally undergo an overhaul to accommodate new technologies filtering in, which will change the way drivers work, relax and communicate.

As with passenger cars, digital screens are likely to snap up a significant portion of real estate in the cabin which may previously have gone unused. Rather than supporting entertainment, these screens will serve as a central productivity hub, while new means of human-machine interface (HMI) will feed information to drivers when needed—and when safe.

The work being done by start-ups provides a fair indication of how the truck of the future might look on the inside. Conversely, the work of established manufacturers could present a more realistic expectation for what will make it to the mass market. Striking concepts and innovative design must be balanced with what is safe, practical and affordable.