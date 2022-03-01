Service networks will determine who wins with electric trucks

New entrants will battle it out with established manufacturers, but success may come down to reputation and scale. By Freddie Holmes

The initial move to electric powertrains opened a sizeable gap in the passenger car market, upon which the likes of Tesla and a handful of other start-ups have capitalised. The industry’s household OEMs, which have been selling cars for a century, have been playing catch up.

Although the switch to zero emissions powertrains has not moved as quickly in the commercial vehicle (CV) sector, a similar trend can be seen with electric trucks. Judging from announcements over the last couple of years alone, new entrants are set to flood the truck market. Thor Trucks, Volta, Nikola, Tesla, Hyzon Motors, Hyliion and Lion Electric have all put their hat in the ring. Big names like Traton, DAF, Volvo Trucks, Daimler, Paccar and BYD are some of the household brands to go big on electrification.

JB Hunt Freightliner eCascadia electric truck
Big fleets are likely to place orders with names they know well

But will these new players shake up the status quo, or will the established truckmakers retain their market share? There are arguments to suggest that either could happen, and the impact that start-ups might make on the market remains unclear. “The jury is still out,” observes Bernd Heid, a Partner at McKinsey and head of the consultancy’s commercial vehicle (CV) division.

A fresh start

Start-ups have

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here