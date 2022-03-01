Smart freight management becomes the new standard

Practically all industries have recognised the fragility of global supply chains across the last two years. The pandemic, coupled with events such as the blocking of the Suez Canal, have clearly underlined how reliant many companies have become on ‘just in time’ delivery. This learning has convinced many players to further invest in new technologies and innovation to streamline their supply chains and inventories. Intelligent freight management is one area of particular interest.

Tachographs

Tachographs have been on the industry’s radar for some time, but for many operators, it was the chip shortage that finally convinced them that new truck and fleet management tools are needed.