Mapping and navigation technology is emerging as one of the most important areas in the modern automotive industry. There is now a wealth of navigation data for developers to enrich not just the human driver experience but also improve ADAS features and shape autonomous vehicles. Tech players are resolving long-term GPS issues like multipathing and drawing on location data to produce the highest quality 3D maps ever achieved. However, OEMs must remain invested in developing their own integrated systems as a valuable area of brand differentiation.
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- TomTom 2.0: where next for this mapping pioneer?
- How will AVs reshape vehicle navigation?
- FocalPoint’s software solves the AV multipath problem
- Location is a key building block to deliver future mobility
- Dash cam data to feed digital twin of roadways
- Data will unlock truck navigation’s full potential
- A fusion of technologies could propel vehicle GPS
‘Special report: The future of vehicle navigation’ presents insight from:
- Arm
- FocalPoint
- Mapbox
- Metis Engineering
- Nexar
- TomTom
- Trimble
