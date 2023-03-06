How will AVs reshape vehicle navigation?

Current vehicle navigation tech broadly falls into two categories: standalone devices and integrated. While dedicated GPS devices largely commanded the market in the 2000s, the emergence of cheap or free-to-use smartphone navigation apps challenged their necessity. Indeed, by the early 2010s, GPS tech developers such as Garmin and TomTom were partnering with OEMs like Renault and Fiat to deliver integrated dashboard systems instead.

However, in the rapidly evolving mobility landscape of the 2020s, the ubiquity of smartphones now challenges the value of integrated systems too.