Delivering exhilaration and happiness across the globe – 35 Years of the Mazda MX-5

The MX-5 was designed to be—and certainly remains, 35 years later—a fun and unassuming sports car with buckets of personality that’s celebrated worldwide

The MX-5 was designed to be—and certainly remains, 35 years later—a fun and unassuming sports car with buckets of personality that’s celebrated worldwide.

Celebrating the 35th anniversary of the legendary roadster, Mazda Europe invited media guests from all over Europe to the historic city of Zadar, in Croatia, to experience how the 2024 model maintains the MX-5’s signature sporty look and continues delivering safe and exhilarating drives.

As expressed by a German journalist,

“There is simply nothing like it. An affordable fun car that caresses the soul with every drive, is super easy to drive and plays along wonderfully in everyday life.”

The 2024 Mazda MX-5 was driven through Croatia’s vibrant landscapes, including the breathtaking rivers and lakes of the Krka National Park. The route offered stunning views of Mount Velebit and had the MX-5 effortlessly winding around the twists and turns of a coastal road, eventually crossing the Lika plateau, a renowned scenic filming location.

An Italian reporter captured the essence of the MX-5 experience by stating, “The connection between the driver and the car is so strong that they’re never caught off guard, even as they push the limits of performance.”

The event was a car enthusiast’s dream, showcasing everything from the now classic first model with charming pop-up headlights, to the 30th Anniversary Edition, in its exclusive orange paint. The highlight of the event was the 2024 Mazda MX-5, which delighted attendees with a new Aero Grey body colour and further carefully crafted refinements to preserve the true character and essence of the MX-5, that owners love. Or, as a French guest explained: “Thanks to favourable genetic predispositions and an exemplary lifestyle, some manage to avoid the traps of time. Thus, the Mazda MX-5 seems to have found the elixir of youth.”

The celebration in Croatia brought together media guests who experienced firsthand the joy of driving the MX-5 through stunning landscapes. This event mirrored the experiences of MX-5 owners globally, who share the passion for the iconic vehicle. Whether navigating scenic routes or sharing stories at local meet-ups, these enthusiasts celebrate the spirit of the MX-5, building a vibrant community around their love for driving.

From South Africa’s Western Cape MX-5 club to the deserts of Nevada, where the ‘Miata Owners of Vegas’ call home, varieties of the MX-5’s community spirit can be seen across the world. At its simplest, these communities allow members to talk about their love of the MX-5 (a ‘Miata’ to many, ‘the Five’ to others), exchange upkeep and engineering tips, and connect with like-minded enthusiasts. At a deeper level, these clubs provide members and attendees with new experiences, broadened horizons and create genuine, emotional connections with people whom, without the club or the car, they’d have never met.

From Croatia to the UK – the MX-5 brings people together

One such example is the UK-based MX-5 Owner’s Club (OC). With members as young as 19 years old and from all walks of life, it’s one of the largest MX-5 owners and enthusiast communities on the planet: home to over 7,000 members and 34 individual area clubs. The sense of community is everywhere. Each group hosts meet-ups, drive-outs and social occasions ranging from catching up in restaurants to MX-5-only track days, and anniversary parades at Silverstone, the home of British Motorsport.

One of the members of the MX-5 owner’s club is Rhys Mainwaring, who regularly hosts meets throughout the West Midlands. “The MX-5 is designed for the enjoyment of being out in a two-seater, well-handling car,” he affirms, behind the wheel of his third-generation MX-5. “You can see this spirit in the owners.” Similarly, Adam Gill, an area coordinator for the MX-5 Owner’s Club in the North Thames region, emphasises the strong sense of community fostered by the MX-5. He notes that over the past ten years, the experiences and relationships he has built within this community have shaped his ambitions and improved his well-being. For him, the opportunity to discuss what the MX-5 means to him is invaluable.

Here, all are welcome — regardless of background, gender and driving experience. “The club breaks down barriers,” confirms 19-year-old member Courtney Ward, the perfect example of the club’s joyful spirit. “The people stay, the relationships stay, and so does the willingness to help each other. It holds the club together.”

SOURCE: Mazda