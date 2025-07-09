Loop Global joins PlugShare, boosting visibility of its 7,500+ EV chargers for millions of drivers nationwide

Loop Global, Inc. (“Loop”), a leading provider of turnkey electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced today that its charging stations are now listed on PlugShare, the most widely used EV charging app in the world

With 9.9 million active installs on mobile devices worldwide, PlugShare helps millions of EV drivers discover, rate, and navigate to public charging stations. With Loop’s integration into the PlugShare platform, drivers can now easily locate Loop chargers directly in the app, making EV charging faster, more convenient, and more accessible.

“Expanding the visibility and accessibility of our extensive charging network to millions of drivers directly tackles one of the biggest hurdles to EV adoption: trust in reliable charging access,” said Olga Shevorenkova, CEO of Loop Global. “Additionally, this partnership brings real value to our property owners and business hosts by driving more foot traffic and longer visits. With PlugShare, we’re speeding up the shift to clean transportation while creating benefits for everyone involved.”

Listing on PlugShare helps Loop further its goal of creating smart, sustainable charging infrastructure that accelerates the adoption of electric vehicles. This visibility makes it easier for drivers to find reliable charging, while also bringing increased value to Loop’s diverse network of hosts, from commercial spaces and retailers to municipalities and multi-family residences.

“Integrating Loop’s vast network strengthens our mission to make EV charging seamless, intelligent, and widely accessible,” said Norman Hajjar, Managing Director of PlugShare. “With the addition of Loop’s network onto the PlugShare platform, we’re ensuring that EV drivers can confidently find reliable charging options wherever their journey takes them.”

