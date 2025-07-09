Audi chooses Camunda to boost operational efficiency

Process orchestration and automation to future-proof automotive production

Camunda, the leader in process orchestration and automation, is supporting the Volkswagen subsidiary, Audi, by optimizing central process management through the automation and orchestration of business-critical processes. The introduction of Camunda will allow Audi to create processes that are more efficient, more transparent, and more easily auditable.

With the increase in complexity and changes in industry-specific requirements within the automotive industry, Audi required a scalable solution for digital process control. In particular, there was a need to improve continuity across departmental boundaries, avoid integration gaps and ensure a focus on added value.

Dr. Peter Faust, Head of Central Process Management at Audi, says: “Process performance is essential for staying competitive and future-proofing. With Camunda, we are fundamentally refining our process management. This is reflected in both security as well as effective, controlled, and lean processes, which allows us to reduce costs and improve employee satisfaction.”

First use case: Efficiency enhancement in procurement

The first two use cases that were implemented with Camunda address central challenges in the area of procurement-to-pay (P2P):

Flexible tool availability : When necessary, the platform allows the quick and coordinated transfer of tools to alternative manufacturing partners to maintain supply chain stability.

: When necessary, the platform allows the quick and coordinated transfer of tools to alternative manufacturing partners to maintain supply chain stability. Proactive supply chain reaction: In critical situations, such as natural disasters or geopolitical developments, the relevant stakeholders will be informed and potential impacts to suppliers will be systematically analyzed.

Outlook: Scaling and new use cases

Following the successful pilot, Camunda will now be gradually rolled out to further departments. This year, Audi is planning to introduce this solution for other business-critical processes in various departments, from procurement to production as well as HR. In addition, Camunda is set to be deployed at other brands within the Volkswagen group.

Frederic Meier, Senior Vice President of Sales at Camunda, adds: “We are proud to be working with Audi to further advance digitization in the automotive industry. In a production-heavy sector such as the automotive industry, procurement plays a central role—disruptions to supply can bring production to a standstill and pose a risk to business. Camunda is supporting Audi in optimizing procurement processes and minimizing the respective risks.”

SOURCE: Camunda