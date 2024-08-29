Ashok Leyland unveils GARUD 15m bus chassis at Prawaas 4.0

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its pioneering GARUD 15M bus chassis at Prawaas 4.0, organized by Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI)

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its pioneering GARUD 15M bus chassis at Prawaas 4.0, organized by Bus & Car Operators Confederation of India (BOCI).

The GARUD 15M is India’s first front engine multi-axle bus chassis, setting a new standard in the industry. Designed specifically for long distance intercity travel, this innovative platform offers the largest saloon space available in Indian buses. With a best-in-class capacity of 42 sleeper berths, the GARUD 15M maximizes per-trip revenue for bus operators. It boasts the highest GVW in its category at 22,500 kg and features a cutting-edge design for comfortable long-distance travel. Additionally, it can accommodate a spacious luggage compartment, enhancing its functionality for extended journeys.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD & CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland has consistently led the way in developing cost-effective technologies that benefit both customers and commuters. We are excited to unveil India’s first front-engine multi-axle bus chassis, designed to accommodate 42 sleeper berths at Prawaas 4.0. The GARUD 15M represents a significant leap forward in bus chassis technology, combining advanced engineering with unparalleled comfort and efficiency.”

Mr. Sanjeev Kumar, President – MHCV at Ashok Leyland said, “With the unveiling of the GARUD 15M at Prawaas 4.0, we are not just enhancing our product portfolio but also setting new benchmarks in the intercity travel sector in India. This chassis is designed to meet the evolving needs of our customers and provides a superior travel experience for passengers.”

Ensuring both safety and comfort, GARUD 15M bus chassis is equipped with a suite of advanced features such as front wheel disc brakes, an electromagnetic retarder, and an optional full air suspension with anti-roll bar. The ergonomically designed 3-way adjustable driver seat and the air- assisted hydraulic clutch with a cable shift gear mechanism ensures a smooth and fatigue-free driving experience, on India’s diverse roads. The commercial launch of GARUD 15M will be in Q4 FY25.

The fourth edition of Prawaas is being held from August 29th to 31st at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru. Visit Ashok Leyland’s stall at Hall 04, Stall No 31A to experience the future of intercity travel.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland