Tata Motors showcases safe, smart and sustainable mass mobility solutions at Prawaas 4.0

Unveils the all-new Tata Ultra EV 7M for green intra-city mass mobility

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, showcased an impressive array of cutting-edge mass mobility solutions at Prawaas 4.0 – a 3-day biennial event highlighting safe, smart and sustainable integrated mass mobility solutions. The company unveiled an all-new Tata Ultra EV 7M – a zero-emission, intra-city electric bus designed and engineered to perfectly suit the requirements for urban mass mobility. Tata Motors also showcased a diverse range of passenger transport solutions including the Tata Magna EV, Tata Magic Bi-fuel, Tata Ultra Prime CNG, Tata Winger 9S, Tata CityRide Prime and Tata LPO 1822, all aimed at offering customized solutions in varied applications and duty cycles.

The all-new Tata Ultra EV 7M offers comfortable seating for 21 passengers and is perfectly suited to tackle narrow lanes and high-traffic urban landscapes with its easy manoeuvrability and ideal dimensions. It is powered by a 213kW electric motor and IP67-rated 200kWh Li-ion battery. It offers a range of up to 160 km in a single charge and comes with fast charging capability, enabling a full charge in just 2.5 hours. The fully electric drivetrain is complemented by advanced safety features, including an electronic braking system and electronic stability control. The bus is equipped with an Automatic Passenger Counter and boasts high safety and security standards with its Intelligent Transport System (ITS). Additionally, the Ultra EV 7M incorporates regenerative braking technology, further enhancing its efficiency and range.

Tata Motors’ cutting-edge mobility solutions at Prawaas 4.0:

Tata Ultra EV 7M: All-new electric bus for urban commuting

Magna EV: State-of-the-art intercity coach for comfortable long-distance travel

Tata Magic Bi-fuel: Designed to make last-mile transportation smarter with dual benefits of CNG and petrol

Tata Ultra Prime CNG: Perfectly suited for school and staff transportation needs

Tata Winger 9S: A spacious 9-seater luxury van ideal for travel & tourism

Tata CityRide Prime: Next-generation intercity bus for unmatched travel experience

Tata LPO 1822: A high performance, cost-effective bus chassis built for long-distance travel

Commenting on the unveiling, Mr. Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “Prawaas 4.0’s theme of safe, smart, and sustainable mobility perfectly aligns with our vision. This event provides us a unique opportunity to engage with stakeholders and showcase our cutting-edge solutions. We are proud to present a wide range of exhibits that offer customised solutions in their respective segments, including our latest offering, the Ultra EV 7M, in the electric bus space. This all-new model is perfectly suited for both metros and smaller cities, addressing the unique demands of our customers. Our participation in Prawaas 4.0 underscores our dedication to providing innovative, efficient and sustainable mobility solutions that ensure high earning potential and profitability for our customers.”

Tata Motors leads the charge in shaping the future of mobility with its clean and sustainable solutions across multiple powertrains and emission technologies. The company leads the market in electric buses segment, with over 2,900 e-buses deployed across India, covering an impressive cumulative distance of over 16 crore kilometres. Additionally, the company is a pioneer in advancing hydrogen fuel cell transport solutions within the country. With a wide range of alternate fuel powered vehicles, Tata Motors ensures lower operational costs and higher profitability for operators. Furthermore, Tata Motors enhances its solutions with Fleet Edge, a connected vehicle platform that leverages smart technologies to improve fleet management, vehicle uptime and safety.

SOURCE: Tata Motors