Software shortcut to speed quantum timeline

Computing has emerged as the foundation of new mobility, underpinning the way vehicles are designed and built, as well as the way in which they operate. In his GTC 2024 keynote, Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang described the computer as “the single most important instrument in society today.” But like all technology, it’s evolving rapidly. “The fundamental transformation of computing affects everything,” asserted Huang.

That transformation is epitomised by the emergence of quantum computing, a new approach based on the principles of quantum mechanics. By looking to the rules that govern the actions and interactions of atoms and subatomic particles, quantum computing can tackle increasingly complex problems and extremely large datasets. It’s still early days yet for both quantum hardware and quantum software, but once the combination is mastered, its potential impact on automotive could be massive.

“Automotive has particularly good reasons to be excited about quantum,” says Simon Fried, Vice President of Business Development at quantum computing software specialist Classiq.