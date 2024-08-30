Uber invests in autonomous driving through Wayve partnership

Despite selling off its own robotaxi service in 2020, Uber is investing an unspecified sum in Wayve to access its innovative AI technology. By Will Girling

Wayve, a proponent of embodied artificial intelligence (AI) for autonomous vehicles (AVs), announced a new partnership with Uber on 29 August 2024. In exchange for investing an unspecified sum in Wayve’s extended Series C funding round, the world’s leading ride-hailing network will gain use of technology that could help realise SAE Level 4 AVs for its services.

