European premiere for Kia PBV at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover

For the first time, Kia is attending IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, 16-22 September, with a key highlight of the event being the European premiere of the brand’s PBV concept vehicles. With PBVs, Kia is taking the bold step to enter the light commercial vehicle (LCV) market with an exciting range of built-for-purpose vehicles.

PBV stands for ‘Platform Beyond Vehicles’. On show at the Kia stand (Hall 13, location C71) will be the PV5 High Roof concept, PV5 People Mover concept, PV5 3D concept and PV7 concept. Fully electric, connected, and adaptable, Kia PBVs are a disruptive approach to the LCV market, with the introduction of the production version planned for summer 2025.

“Our flexible and highly versatile PBVs are going to completely change logistics and transportation, with a truly customer-centric approach and a single electric platform that can be adapted for multiple mobility needs,” said Marc Hedrich, President of Kia Europe.

From development to deployment, Kia PBVs are ideal for both B2B and private customers. As total mobility solutions, PBVs uniquely combine fit-for-purpose EVs with advanced software solutions, over-the-air updates and best-in-class dimensions and loading capacities, with excellent manoeuvrability and the lowest entry height in the Market.

SOURCE: Kia