Škoda Auto produces first units of updated Octavia in Kvasiny

Škoda Auto is utilising the Kvasiny plant’s capacity to produce additional units of the updated Octavia

The first updated Škoda Octavia built at the Kvasiny plant has rolled off the production line. The production of additional units of the brand’s bestseller in Kvasiny was made possible thanks to the new-generation Superb now being manufactured at the Volkswagen plant in Bratislava. At the same time, production of the Octavia continues at Škoda’s main facility in Mladá Boleslav. Around 7.5 million units have been produced since the first modern-generation Octavia was introduced in 1996.

“By producing additional units of the Škoda Octavia at our Kvasiny plant we are making efficient use of our flexible production network and fully utilising the capacities of our plants. In addition to comprehensively preparing for the production launch of additional Octavia units at Kvasiny, we have established a training centre providing the ideal setting to further train and upskill our team. I sincerely thank everyone involved in this project for their effort and dedication throughout the process.” Andreas Dick, Škoda Auto Board Member for Production and Logistics

Training centre tailored to different learning levels

The additional units of the updated fourth-generation Škoda Octavia are produced on the same production line as the Karoq at the Kvasiny plant, where the Kodiaq SUV is also built. While preparing for the production launch of the updated Škoda Octavia, the carmaker opened a training centre in Kvasiny equipped with state-of-the-art technology, three robotic workstations for practical training and two classrooms for advanced theoretical instruction.

Škoda Octavia: a milestone model with sustained high demand

The first modern-generation Škoda Octavia rolled off the Mladá Boleslav production line in 1996. It was the first model to be developed entirely under the umbrella of the Volkswagen Group. In March 1998, Škoda introduced the even more spacious Octavia Combi, the first all-wheel-drive variant followed in 1999.

Produced between 2004 and 2013, the second-generation Škoda Octavia offered an upgraded engine range, enhanced technology, a more robust body compared to its predecessor and the large radiator grille took on a trapezoidal shape.

The third generation was built on the Volkswagen Group’s then-new MQB A platform and offered a standard boot capacity of 590 litres for the liftback and 610 litres for the estate. In 2017, the updated model came with split headlights featuring optional LED technology.

The current fourth generation of the Škoda Octavia debuted in November 2019. It is built on the updated MQB platform. Some of the petrol engines can be paired with mild-hybrid technology or all-wheel drive. The Octavia was comprehensively updated in spring, bringing a refreshed design, second-generation Matrix-LED headlights, further enhanced safety and comfort features, and new functions, including the integration of ChatGPT into the voice assistant Laura.

Across the four modern generations, approximately 7.5 million Octavias have been produced, continuing the legacy of the popular historical model, the first units of which were produced 65 years ago. Available as a two-door saloon or a practical estate, a total of 360,000 vehicles were produced between 1959 and 1971.

SOURCE: Škoda