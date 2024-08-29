BrightDrop electric commercial vans to join Chevrolet

The all-electric walk-in van will be available through one of the broadest sales and service networks, offering commercial customers added convenience

General Motors is moving its BrightDrop electric commercial vans under the Chevrolet brand.

The shift brings BrightDrop EVs to Chevrolet’s broad commercial vehicle sales and service dealer network. BrightDrop EVs offer GM-estimated 272 miles of combined city/highway range* and advanced features to help keep drivers safe and alert.

Adding BrightDrop’s electric vans to the expanding Chevrolet EV portfolio will give BrightDrop customers access to one of the industry’s largest and most extensive commercial sales and service networks and enhances brand growth opportunities.

All Chevrolet dealers will have the opportunity to sell BrightDrop vans if they meet certain commercial EV requirements. Once certified, participating Chevrolet dealerships can service BrightDrop products, helping to optimize uptime for commercial fleet operators.

“With the addition of BrightDrop to the Chevrolet lineup, we are combining advanced EV technology with the dependability and widespread accessibility that only Chevrolet can offer,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Chevrolet. “This move strengthens our EV offerings and reaffirms our role as a leading commercial brand that enables businesses large and small to get work done.”

BrightDrop was introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2021. In 2023, BrightDrop was integrated into GM Envolve, the company’s fleet business, which serves thousands of commercial and government customers.

“The Chevrolet BrightDrop 400 and 600 will continue to feature state-of-the-art technology designed to help enhance efficiency, reduce tailpipe emissions, and optimize service and delivery operations,” said Sandor Piszar, vice president, GM Envolve. “Integration into the Chevrolet portfolio will expand its reach and accessibility and offer more customers additional tools to help achieve their productivity and carbon-neutral goals.”

The vehicle will continue to be produced at the CAMI Assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.

“GM Canada is proud that our team at CAMI Assembly will now produce BrightDrop commercial EVs under the Chevrolet brand,” said GM Canada President Kristian Aquilina. “This branding evolution is a testament to the potential GM and Chevrolet see for BrightDrop in the electric fleet market, and to CAMI’s production capabilities as Canada’s first large-scale EV manufacturer.”

SOURCE: GM