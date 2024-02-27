This Automotive World report explores the potential for battery swapping and the players leading the charge

The idea of swapping out a depleted battery for a fresh one has attracted EV makers for decades but nobody has managed to make a success of it. The benefits are clear: no more waiting around for a slow charger, lower upfront costs for drivers, and easy access to technology upgrades. It’s enough to prompt Asian players to invest, and the region boasts rapidly growing swap networks across the two-wheeler, passenger car and CV segments. It is time for the rest of the world to follow?

In this report:

‘Special report: The electric vehicle battery swap revival’ presents insight from: