The idea of swapping out a depleted battery for a fresh one has attracted EV makers for decades but nobody has managed to make a success of it. The benefits are clear: no more waiting around for a slow charger, lower upfront costs for drivers, and easy access to technology upgrades. It’s enough to prompt Asian players to invest, and the region boasts rapidly growing swap networks across the two-wheeler, passenger car and CV segments. It is time for the rest of the world to follow?
In this report:
- Executive Summary
- What’s holding back electric vehicle battery swapping?
- EV battery swapping: fast, but not necessarily good business
- The success of battery swapping hinges on a standard
- Holistic EV power solutions: who will follow Nio’s lead?
- Will battery swapping help propel EVs beyond early adopters?
- Can China make battery swap work for heavy-duty vehicles?
- Trust in battery swapping begins with safety and reliability
‘Special report: The electric vehicle battery swap revival’ presents insight from:
- Ample
- Boston Consulting Group
- Capgemini
- Honda
- Kymco
- Nio
- Rhodium Group
- Sino Auto Insights
- Unico
- Vitesco Technologies