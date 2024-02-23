Can China make battery swap work for heavy-duty vehicles?

Over the last two decades, China has endeavoured to become the world leader in clean energy transportation. It has the highest rates of domestic battery electric vehicle (BEV) adoption anywhere in the world—October 2023 saw BEVs accounting for 39% of total car sales. That same month, the country surpassed 6.2 million BEV sales in a calendar year—800,000 more than 2022, and 4.8 million more than in the US across all of 2023.